For first time: IDF allows soldiers to grow beards without special approval

For the first time in Israel's military history, IDF soldiers have been granted blanket approval to grow a beard without the need for special permission.

The move was led by the Torat Lehima Organization and LIkudMK Keti Shitrit, following a request from Golani soldiers to the organization exactly one year ago.

"From now on, the beard will be considered an inseparable part of the Israeli soldier's identity," Shitrit said.

According to the arrangement, all soldiers will be allowed to grow a beard regardless of religious identity, provided it aligns with the proper military appearance and meets the criteria set forth in the regulations.

"The IDF is a Jewish army," stated the Torat Lehima organization. "After many years of struggle, we succeeded, with divine assistance, and under the leadership of our tireless colleague MK Keti Shitrit, in making an historic and significant correction that will put an end to the bizarre persecution of soldiers who want to grow beards."

The amendment to the regulation comes at a significant time, during what the organization refers to as 'the War of Independence and the identity of the Jewish people against its enemies.'

Torat Lehima added, "From now on, the beard will be considered an inseparable part of the Israeli soldier's identity, without the need for special checks or approvals as was customary until now."

'Historic correction within walls of the army'

The struggle to change the regulation lasted for a long time, and the Torat Lehima organization expressed gratitude to Defense Minister Israel Katz and Justice Minister Yariv Levin for their cooperation throughout the process.

The organization also thanked Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who, according to them, has been fighting for this issue for ten years, and network activist Bearded Gilad for their contribution to the struggle. This change marks a milestone in the recognition of the importance of Jewish tradition and in granting more freedom to soldiers regarding their appearance, while preserving their religious and cultural identity within the framework of military service.

MK Keti Shitrit reacted emotionally: "This morning, we are able to bring about a historic correction within the army—especially during the war. Following the bill I initiated, soldiers will be allowed to grow a beard without any dependence on identity aspects. It is unacceptable that growing a beard, as a basic Jewish symbol, should have to go through an archaic bureaucratic process that is entirely irrelevant to the purpose of the Israel Defense Forces."

"I thank Defense Minister Israel Katz for his vigorous efforts in advancing this important arrangement and Justice Minister Yariv Levin for his significant assistance in promoting the law along the way. My personal thanks go to Rabbi Aviad Gadot and Itai Asman from the 'Torat Lehima' organization for the joint struggle toward this historic correction, and to Bearded Gilad for his professional work and belief in the righteousness of this arrangement," she said in conclusion.

Bearded Gilad, leader of the fight for the beard exemption, added: "After years of struggle on behalf of the soldiers, we are happy and excited that this historic day has finally arrived. Just before Passover, the IDF is granting true freedom to tens of thousands of soldiers. The new order that we led will allow every soldier to grow a beard, thus ending systemic discrimination and enabling commanders to focus on winning the war, not shaving soldiers. A big thank you to my colleagues in the struggle, Yochi Baruch and Bar Pinto, to MK Keti Shitrit, and most importantly, to the dear soldiers who protect us. To victory!"