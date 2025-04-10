IDF soldier walks again with help of cutting-edge exoskeleton after Gaza injury

When D., a young Israeli soldier, was severely wounded during a battle in Gaza, doctors feared the worst. “They told my mother I’d probably be paralyzed from the neck down,” he recalled.

A bullet to the spine left him without feeling in his legs. But now, after months of intensive rehabilitation at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, D. is beginning to walk again—with the help of a cutting-edge robotic exoskeleton.

“I was in Gaza with my team,” he recounted. “We came to clear a house. One door was open, the other closed. As I approached the open one, I was shot from behind the closed door.”

Despite the life-threatening injury, D. never gave up. Like hundreds of wounded soldiers and civilians who have passed through Sheba’s rehabilitation center since the war began, he has undergone a grueling but inspiring journey back to life.

Since October 7, more than 2,000 wounded have been treated at Sheba, one of Israel’s most advanced hospitals. Thanks to expert medical care, 99.8% of them have survived—a staggering success rate that speaks to the skill and dedication of Israeli healthcare professionals. But survival is just the beginning. Sheba’s next mission is restoring their patients’ independence, dignity, and hope.

“I wasn’t expected to survive at all,” D. said. “Then they thought I’d be in a vegetative state. Today I’m taking a few steps. The robot moves with me—when I stop, it stops. I can move my legs in ways I couldn’t before.”

Walking again with futuristic tech

That robot is the Atalante X, a state-of-the-art exoskeleton developed by French-American company Wandercraft. Sheba is one of the few hospitals in the world using this innovative device, which allows patients with spinal injuries, paralysis, or limb amputations to stand and walk—no wheelchair, no crutches, no external support.

“It’s not just about walking—it’s about quality of life,” said Hanania Sharon, head of physiotherapy at Sheba’s rehabilitation hospital. “This machine mimics natural walking patterns. When the patient initiates a movement, the robot responds. This kind of functional training doesn’t just rebuild physical ability; it revives motivation and hope.”

Sheba's integrated rehabilitation hospital is widely regarded as one of the world's leading centers for physical and psychological recovery. It brings together top experts from various disciplines and pioneers new methods of care using advanced medical equipment and breakthrough technology.

“We’re committed to giving our patients the best shot at returning to life,” Sharon added. “That means pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

A second chance at life

For D. and his fellow wounded—some soldiers, some civilians—this technology is more than equipment. It’s a symbol of resilience and renewal. “I’m already thinking ahead,” D. said. “To walking again. To finding a good job. To driving.”

As Israel continues to deal with the aftermath of a war that has shaken the country, the personal recovery of soldiers like D. is a powerful reminder that the battle does not end on the frontlines—it continues in hospital wards and rehab centers, where life is rebuilt one step at a time.