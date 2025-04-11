Four Palestinians indicted for ax attack, attempting ramming

Indictments have been filed against four Palestinians who attacked Israeli civilians near Deir Dibwan in February, Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Police responded to a call in February about an attack on two Israelis, which included an ax attack and an attempted running over by four suspects from the village.

The suspects admitted they had thrown stones at the Israelis during questioning and that the attack had intended to “expel the Jews from the village.”

The indictment was filed this week through the military prosecution after a joint operation and investigation by the West Bank unit of the Israel Police and Shin Bet.

West Bank violence

Israeli security forces apprehended two terrorists, including a senior terrorist in the dismantled "Lion's Den" network, during counterterrorism operations, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police said in a joint statement on Wednesday. Documentation of the activities of Nahal Brigade fighters in the operation in West Bank (credit: IDF)

Additional weapons were also confiscated.

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Lahav 433 – The National Crime Unit's "Gidonim" Unit apprehended Muhammad Bana, who was previously a senior member of the Nablus terrorist organization, and was armed with an M-16 rifle and a spray grenade, the statement said.

This week, security forces arrested dozens of Palestinian suspects during overnight operations in the West Bank.

In the Hebron area, five wanted persons were arrested, and an M4 rifle was confiscated. In Beit Umar, a Carlo firearm was seized, and four people were taken into custody, the IDF said on Monday.