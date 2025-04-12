Jewish org. urges Red Cross to provide hostages with Matzah for Passover

Ayelet Hashachar, an Israeli non-profit, has written to the International Committee of the Red Cross, urging them to “comply with their obligations” and provide the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity with matzah for Passover.

Noting that eating matzah is the minimum religious obligation expected of Jews during Passover, the organization stressed that the Red Cross was obligated to oversee the transfer of the crackers to the hostages.

Ayelet Hashachar expressed that the organization was willing to provide the Matzah for transfer.

“Enabling the hostages to eat matzah during the festival of Passover is of significant importance in preserving their human dignity and identity as Jewish people and enabling them to fulfil a religious obligation.

As we assume you are aware, the festival of Passover lasts from the evening of Saturday, 12 April 2024, until the nightfall on Saturday, 19 April 2025,” a legal team representing the organization wrote to the ICRC. “If the hostages can eat Matzah on any day of the festival, that will be an achievement. Ideally, they should be able to eat Matzah on each day of the festival.” Shmurah Matzah. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Why is the ICRC obligated to deliver matzah to the hostages?

The organization cited both the ICRC’s fundamental principles, mission statement, and the Geneva Convention to justify its demands.

Ayelet Hashachar representatives confirmed they have already prepared the ritual matzah at a special ceremony in the Tel Aviv plaza dedicated to the hostage crisis, and stand ready to provide it once the Red Cross secures a transfer arrangement.

This development comes amid ongoing concerns about the physical and psychological well-being of hostages who remain in captivity more than 6 months after their abduction.