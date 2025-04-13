Compensation paid out to victims of Amsterdam riots, law firm announces

Victims who suffered anxiety and other psychological impacts from the Amsterdam riots in November 2024, which saw Jewish Maccabi Tel Aviv fans hunted down in the streets, received financial compensation for their suffering, law firm Dr. Gideon Fischer & Co. announced last week.

The compensation, ranging from several thousand euros, was paid through the Dutch Victim Compensation Fund for Criminal Offenses.

The process was managed by Dr. Gideon Fischer & Co., in collaboration with a Dutch law firm leading the initiative in the Netherlands. The Dutch Victim Compensation Fund operates on a structured scale, with compensation amounts ranging from €1,000 to €35,000, depending on the severity of the harm suffered.

In cases of multiple injuries or a combination of physical and psychological harm, victims may be classified in a higher category.

Dr. Fischer's law firm continues to represent the victims, ensuring they have access to the full range of compensation and legal options available to them: "Justice must be done. We cannot remain silent about the assault on football fans solely because of their origin." Dutch police patrol after riots in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 11, 2024. (credit: Mizzle Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Amsterdam pogrom

The riots occurred on November 8th, 2024, following the Europa League match where Ajax hosted Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fans, many wearing yellow, were attacked in several locations throughout the city in what appeared to be a coordinated ambush.

Masked individuals, some holding Palestinian flags, were seen kicking and punching Israelis in videos that circulated on social media.

One fan described the situation: "Dozens attacked us, it looked planned." Other footage showed masked rioters attempting to break into hotels where they believed Israeli fans were staying. The attack shocked not only Israel but the entire world, prompting condemnation from even then-US President Joe Biden.

It is important to note that additional victims who have not yet submitted claims to the compensation fund can still join the process. Dr. Gideon Fischer’s office, in cooperation with their Dutch colleagues, continues to work on behalf of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who experienced the riots in Amsterdam, ensuring they receive the compensation they are entitled to under Dutch law.