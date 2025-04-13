Netanyahu says he disagrees with son's style of response to Macron

Netanyahu outlined his view that Macron's call to establish a Palestinian state was a "grave mistake" and that the sole ambition of a Palestinian state was "the destruction of Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 13, 2025 21:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the District court in Tel Aviv, as part of the criminal trial against him, April 2, 2025 (photo credit: Yair Sagi/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the District court in Tel Aviv, as part of the criminal trial against him, April 2, 2025
(photo credit: Yair Sagi/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday evening on X/Twitter that while he loves and supports his son Yair Netanyahu, whom he called a "true Zionist," he disagrees with his son's response to French President Emmanuel Macron's calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state. 

Netanyahu then outlined his view that Macron's call to establish a Palestinian state was a "grave mistake" and that the sole ambition of a Palestinian state was "the destruction of Israel."

He highlighted that until now, no Hamas or Palestinian Authority figure had condemned October 7, which indicated their true intentions.

He ended by saying that Israel would not accept "moralizing sermons" about the establishment of a Palestinian state, which would pose a threat to Israel, from those who also oppose the independence "Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guinea, and other territories," whose independence would not pose a threat to France.

Yair Netanyahu (left) and President Emmanuel Macron (right), in front of French troops in West Africa (illsutrative). (credit: Canva, FLASH90, REUTERS/Francois Rihouay, REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)
Yair Netanyahu (left) and President Emmanuel Macron (right), in front of French troops in West Africa (illsutrative). (credit: Canva, FLASH90, REUTERS/Francois Rihouay, REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)

"Screw you!"

Yair Netanyahu had tweeted on Sunday night telling Macron, "Screw you!" and then called for independence for several French territories.

This came after Macron had said that France could recognize a Palestinian state as early as June, which was followed by a tweet clarifying his position.

In his clarification, Macron said he supported a Hamas-free Palestinian state and wanted progress on the peace process as part of a two-state solution.



Related Tags
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
France
Yair Netanyahu
Emmanuel Macron