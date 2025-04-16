Golani Brigade rescues dog kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7

The IDF found a dog who was kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near Rafah, N12 reported on Tuesday.

Billy, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, belongs to Rachel Danzig, the ex-wife of Alex Danzig and the sister of Itzhak Elgarat, both of whom were kidnapped and murdered in Hamas captivity.

Aviad Shapira, the Golani reservist who found Billy, told N12 that he had fought to keep her after she ran up and jumped on him.

"She was with me in Gaza for four days, and I took care of her. I went out for the Passover Seder, and she was with my family,” he explained.

“Today, I went with her to the veterinary clinic and checked her chip. It turns out she’s the dog of the Danzig family from Nir Oz, and I called them. They told me their story, and tomorrow we’ll reunite them.”

The Golani Brigade returned to fighting in Gaza

The Golani Brigade has returned to fighting in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 36th Division, the IDF announced last week.

Throughout the week, the forces operated in the Rafah area to locate and destroy the remaining terror infrastructure. During this time, they also located weapons and eliminated terrorists.

It was announced earlier in the month that the IDF had expanded its ground operations in Gaza overnight on Friday, in the North and the South, and took control of several areas in Beit Hanun, Beit Lahiya, Rafah, and the Morag Axis.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force and artillery batteries operated to target terrorist objectives and support the operating troops.