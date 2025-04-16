Israel Police seize 800 packages of drugs in Tel Aviv warehouse

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Israel Police officer is seen arresting a man on a highway in an illustrative (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police seized approximately 800 packages of narcotics and prescription drugs from a warehouse in Tel Aviv, the police reported on Wednesday.

Officers from the Jaffa Police Station, together with Border Police and detectives from the Ayalon Police Station, conducted a search at the warehouse as part of their ongoing efforts to combat the spread of drugs and the illegal trade of unsupervised prescription medications.

The police discovered a large amount of drugs, including stimulants, painkillers, and other medications. Additionally, substances suspected to be cocaine, ecstasy, and crystal meth were seized.

The suspects, a couple in their 40s from Tel Aviv, were arrested and taken for questioning at the Jaffa Police Station.

An illustrative image of an individual with handcuffs. (credit: INGIMAGE)
An illustrative image of an individual with handcuffs. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Warning from police

In a statement, the police emphasized the dangers of consuming prescription drugs and narcotics without medical supervision, warning that it can lead to severe health risks and even irreversible damage.



