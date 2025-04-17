ICJ publishes order extending Israeli response to genocide claims by six months

The International Court of Justice on Thursday published an order extending Israel’s time to respond to South Africa’s genocide claims against it for its conduct of the war in Gaza by six months to January 12, 2026, from July 28 of this year.

The order was issued on Monday, and its existence was subsequently first reported by I-24, but the actual order only came out on Thursday.

According to the order, Israel requested an extension for three main reasons: 1) Procedural and substantive problems relating to the timing and manner of South Africa presenting its evidence, with many of those issues still open for the court to decide; 2) the parallel new ICJ proceeding Israel will soon need to contend with to respond to claims of starvation and cutting off humanitarian aid; and 3) the voluminous number of additional claims by other states, like Ireland, against Israel who Israel must now also respond to, along with South Africa.

The Jerusalem Post understands that South Africa has and is in the process of producing thousands of documents to try to prove its genocide case against Israel.

Many of these documents and processes will likely be challenged by Israel before the process even gets to what issues Jerusalem must respond to in more detail. Delegates attend a ruling on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza as part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, Netherlands May 24, 2024. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

In January 2024, Israel succeeded in beating off South Africa’s attempt to get the ICJ to order an immediate halt to the war.

This victory eventually bought Israel around 18 months to the point where it would need to provide a more detailed defense of its narrative.

What this order signifies for Israel

However, the latest ICJ order gives Israel yet another six months and appears to show that South Africa’s strategy to overwhelm Israel with “evidence,” with new claims, and with parallel claims by other countries, has backfired.

At the start of the proceedings, top Israeli officials predicted a verdict could take 18 months to three years, with the three-year mark now looking more realistic.

There are additional questions about whether the delay of the ICJ proceeding will also give Israel more time to publicly produce its own close to 90 criminal probes into extreme cases where there are suspicions of potential war crimes by Israeli soldiers for departing from the rules of engagement or other rules.

In parallel, the International Criminal Court is seeking to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant to advance its own criminal probe, which might be closed or might lead to indictments.