Katz rejects proposal to extend yeshiva students’ military service

Defense Minister Israel Katz has turned down a request from senior military officials to extend the mandatory military service of Hesder yeshiva students, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

Hesder is an Israeli yeshiva program that combines Torah studies with military service. The students currently serve for one year and five months.

The request sought to increase their service by four additional months. The proposal came amid rising concerns within the military establishment in light of the IDF's ongoing shortage of soldiers.

Defense officials argued that extending the service time of Hesder students could help alleviate some of the strain.

Katz, however, after holding several discussions on the matter, ultimately decided not to approve the extension, maintaining the current service length for these students.

In response, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, said: "Eighteen-year-old soldiers without full training are being sent to Gaza because there aren't enough fighters. The burden on reservists is unbearable. This is the price of a failing government that abandons security and IDF soldiers and surrenders to draft evaders. The public keeps paying the price of an irresponsible and shameless government."

Soldier shortages

The military has highlighted the importance of recruiting more soldiers from various sectors of society, including the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community, to meet operational demands.

This shortage is seen as a significant challenge to maintaining Israel’s security readiness.

Amir Baram, a former deputy chief of staff and now Director General of the Ministry of Defense, has been vocal about this concern.

Last October, he emphasized the importance of integrating more Haredi men into the IDF, framing it not just as a matter of fairness, but as a pressing operational need.

He pointed out that the IDF must enhance its capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.