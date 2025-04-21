‘The light will defeat the darkness’: Israelis unite to remember the fallen

As Israel marks Heroism Week, a national memorial initiative dedicated to commemorating fallen soldiers, especially those lost in the Swords of Iron war, thousands of Israelis are expected to take part in educational hikes, remembrance events, and storytelling sessions across the country from April 24–30.

Now in its second year, Heroism Week falls between Holocaust Remembrance Day and Israel’s Memorial Day, forming a symbolic national arc from memory to resilience. The initiative, ‘Bishvil Hanoflim’ (In the Path of the Fallen), was established by bereaved families and former senior officers to help connect the Israeli public—especially younger generations—to the stories of IDF soldiers who died defending the country.

This year’s events will center on the memory of the over 600 soldiers killed in the ongoing war with Hamas. The hikes, led by retired IDF generals and decorated commanders, span from the Hermon Mountain in the north to the Gaza envelope in the south, and include guided tours of battle sites, nature reserves, and historical locations, all connected to stories of personal heroism.

“These are not just treks, they are national acts of remembrance,” said Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa is the chairman of the initiative. “Each footstep on these trails is a tribute to those who fought for the values and soul of this country.” A group listening to a tour guide at a memorial site for the fallen soldiers. (credit: courtesy of ''in the path of the fallen'')

In one of the week’s signature events, hundreds will gather at Mount Herzl for an evening hike tracing the journey from Holocaust survival to Israeli independence, culminating in a memorial ceremony at Israel’s national military cemetery. Another event will see participants join bereaved families on a hike through the Jordan Valley in honor of soldiers from elite units who fell defending border communities.

Heroism week

Heroism Week was created in 2023 in response to growing public interest in reconnecting with the legacy of Israel’s fallen, not just through traditional ceremonies, but through immersive, unifying experiences. The goal is to foster national unity through shared stories and physical connection to the land.

“Every hike combines memory, history, and landscape,” said Numa. “It’s a living memorial project that reaches across sectors—secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews—and creates shared meaning.”

The initiative has grown with support from the Israeli Education Ministry and several regional councils, as well as partnerships with schools, youth movements, and IDF veteran organizations. Events are free and open to the public with advance registration.

One hike in the Golan Heights, led by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Ben Reuven will focus on the legacy of Armored Brigade 188. Others will include storytelling circles with families of those killed on October 7 and in the fighting that followed.

“Heroism Week helps turn personal mourning into national memory,” said Ziv Carmel, a guide with the program. “It teaches the next generation not just who these heroes were, but what they stood for.”

The campaign’s tagline, “Only those who remember know what could have been given,” appears at the start of each hike. As one participant said last year, “You don’t just walk a trail. You walk a story.”