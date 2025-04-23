One step ahead of the Nazis: The 'Post' hosts Holocaust survivor Sarah Goodman in testimony - watch

Every year for Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israelis gather to remember the horrors and heroism of the Holocaust. Many Israelis gather in living rooms around the country and participate in "Zikaron BaSalon" (Remembrance in the Living Room) meetings in which they hear the stories of Holocaust survivors in small group settings.

This year for Holocaust Remembrance Day, The Jerusalem Post hosts survivor Sarah Lustig Goodman in our own virtual Zikaron BaSalon.

Sarah will share her family's miraculous story of escape from Nazi Germany, and her journey to Israel. She will also share about her grandson Yakir, who was killed while fighting in the IDF in the Israel-Hamas War.