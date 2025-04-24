Massive wildfire destroys nature reserve, two years after site reopened after restoration project

A massive wildfire has completely destroyed the Einot Gibton Nature Reserve in central Israel, just two years after the site reopened following a decade-long ecological restoration project, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the Shephelah region, near Highway 6, amid a series of wildfires fueled by extreme heat and strong winds.

Authorities reported that approximately 215 dunams of natural landscape were burned, wiping out years of rehabilitation efforts. The flames quickly spread from the reserve to nearby agricultural areas in the moshavim of P’tachya, Pedaya, and Yatzitz, leading to the temporary closure of Highway 6 and prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Despite determined firefighting efforts, the fire caused extensive ecological and structural damage. Einot Gibton, located in the southern coastal plain, was considered one of the region’s most ecologically significant sites, known for its rare wetland habitat and biological diversity.

Restoration of the area was supported by the Gezer Regional Council, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, and the Israel Land Authority’s Open Space Preservation Fund, at a cost of nearly NIS 3 million. Aerial view of the fire over Eshtaol, April 23, 2025. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The reserve, which had served as a refuge for various species and as a quiet green space for the public, will remain closed until further notice. Restoration efforts had included reintroducing rare species and constructing a large marshland water body, all of which were lost in the fire.

Authorities warned of potential long-term ecological setbacks, including the return of invasive species and disruption to nesting cycles. Damage to the walking trail and observation tower has also raised serious safety concerns.

The fire in Einot Gibton is part of a wider emergency affecting parts of central and southern Israel. Fires were also reported near Beit Shemesh and the Jerusalem hills, leading to evacuations from several communities.

Air force expected to join firefighting efforts

Over 100 firefighting teams, along with aircraft and helicopters, were deployed. The air force is expected to join the firefighting efforts overnight as aerial firefighting units stand down.

Train services in affected areas are gradually resuming, while firefighters continue working in hotspots such as Mesilat Zion, Beit Meir, and the Burma Road area. Firebreaks have been established to halt the spread of the flames, and teams remain on high alert.

Emergency responders evacuated residents and rescued animals caught in the path of the flames. According to officials, pets and farm animals were removed from danger as quickly as possible during the fast-moving fires.

The destruction of Einot Gibton represents a major environmental loss, ending a years-long effort to restore one of Israel’s most treasured natural habitats. Local authorities are calling for immediate national support to begin rehabilitation and to improve preparedness for future disasters.