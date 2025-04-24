Independence Day flotilla: A tribute to the Navy, hostages, wounded soldiers, and their families

The flotilla in honor of Israel's 77th Independence Day will take place on Thursday, May 1, according to a statement by Max Media. The flotilla will be in honor of the naval forces and in support of the families of hostages, wounded soldiers, and bereaved families. The launch will begin from the Herzliya Marina at 10:30 in the morning. From there, the flotilla will sail along the shores of Herzliya and Tel Aviv, passing many of the beaches of Israel along the way.

"Hundreds of vessels, ranging from small boats to large yachts, will participate in the event, decorated with yellow ribbons and Israeli flags as a sign of solidarity and support for the families of hostages and returnees," Max Media said.

There will be a special initiative this year to include the families of soldiers who have been wounded in the war. The statement read, "The goal of the initiative is to encourage and support these families in coping with the daily challenges involved in the rehabilitation process of their loved ones."

The flotilla will be launched by Herzliya Mayor Yair Fishel and commanded by the chairman of the Sailing Forum, Commodore Izi Swissa. (credit: Maxi Media)

The event this year will emphasize the connection between honoring the people who defend the country, along with supporting the families of the hostages, returned hostages, as well as acknowledging the families of the wounded soldiers who will be participating in the flotilla.

The flotilla can be viewed starting at 10:30 AM.