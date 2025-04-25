Sa’ar praises Paraguay for designating IRGC, Hamas, and Hezbollah as terrorist orgs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar applauded Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s decision to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hamas, and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations on Thursday.

“I applaud Paraguay and President Peña for this landmark move,” he wrote on X.

"Iran is the world’s leading exporter of terrorism and extremism, and together with its terror proxies, it threatens regional stability and global peace. More countries should follow suit and join the fight against Iranian aggression and terrorism," Sa'ar added.

The Presidential Office of Paraguay announced that Head of State Santiago Peña signed new decrees expanding the previous designations of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Our country reaffirms its firm and non-negotiable stance in the fight against terrorism, one of the most harmful threats to the civilized international community, the upholding of human rights, democracy, and the economic and social development of nations.” HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags during a rally marking the annual Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, last month (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The communication mentioned that the identification of entities that promote and carry out terrorist acts "represents a decisive step for the international community to act in a coordinated manner toward their permanent dismantling."

Peña emphasized that with these decisions, Paraguay reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to peace, international security, and the unconditional respect for human rights, consolidating its position within the international community as a country firmly opposed to all forms of terrorism and strengthening its relations with allied countries in this fight.”

US congratulates Paraguay

The US State Department also congratulated Paraguay for "confronting Iran and its Proxies" and welcomed "President Santiago Peña's designation of IRGC as a terrorist organization, and expanding Paraguay’s 2019 terrorist designations of the armed wings of Hezbollah and Hamas to encompass the entirety of these organizations."

"Iran remains the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world and has financed and directed numerous terrorist attacks and activities globally," it added.