Israel bars French lawmakers over planned Palestinian state recognition

Israel's refusal to allow entry to a French parliamentary delegation continues to reverberate. Still, officials in Jerusalem emphasize that the move was a necessary measure to set a clear boundary amid deteriorating political relations between the two countries.

The delegation, comprising 27 members of the French Parliament—many from left-wing parties—had been invited to visit Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories by the French consulate in the city.

According to the original itinerary, the delegation was expected to meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials and even visit security prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti.

The Interior Ministry announced the cancellation of the visas, even after they had initially been approved, citing a 2017 law that allows Israel to deny entry to individuals supporting boycott activities against the state.

"These are not innocent tourists," officials explained to Maariv. "This is a delegation with a clear political agenda against Israel. In a sovereign country, it is a legitimate right to refuse such entry."

'This may only be the beginning of a larger crisis'

In France, the move was met with public outrage. Delegation members condemned the decision as a "serious blow to diplomatic ties and the freedom of action of elected officials in a democratic country." Some called on President Emmanuel Macron to personally intervene and pressure Israel to reverse the decision.

Diplomatic sources in Jerusalem warn that this may only be the beginning of a larger crisis. President Macron recently announced his intention to explore recognizing a Palestinian state at an international conference in New York scheduled for June.

The Prime Minister’s Office has already issued a stark warning: "This would be a reward for terrorism, not a step toward peace."

Political analysts predict a broader confrontation between the two nations is imminent. Itai Cellier, a commentator on French affairs and operator of the YouTube channel "The Frenchman," noted that the French consulate in Jerusalem—which operates independently of the French embassy in Tel Aviv—maintains direct ties with the Palestinian Authority and sometimes acts counter to Israel's interests.

According to Cellier, this is not an isolated incident: "There is a clear trend of the French government promoting a unilateral political move, accompanied by ongoing international campaigns against Israel," he said.

Meanwhile, criticism against France has intensified on social media, accusing it of hypocrisy: while lecturing Israel on national rights, France continues to control 13 overseas territories.

The backlash grew after President Macron visited Madagascar, a former French colony where a brutal 1947 uprising was crushed at the cost of tens of thousands of civilian lives.

Many in Madagascar argue that France has yet to fully acknowledge its responsibility for these events.

For now, the French delegation members plan to hold a press conference in Paris, continuing to demand the renewal of their visit. Israeli officials are assessing the diplomatic ramifications, particularly the potential fallout of a formal French recognition of Palestinian statehood.