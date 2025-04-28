US Ambassador to Israel attends ceremony honoring Americans who were murdered on Oct. 7

The US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, attended a ceremony that honored Americans who were murdered on October 7, Huckabee announced on his social media on Monday.

"This evening, I attended a moving ceremony to honor no less than 46 Americans murdered on October 7 and 23 dual US-Israeli citizens who have died fighting terrorism since," he wrote. "Together with their families, I pray their sacrifices were not in vain. May their memories be a blessing."

Huckabee met with the families of American citizen hostages

Huckabee met with the families of American citizens who are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists last week.

Huckabee said he "was deeply moved" by their stories, adding that "the anguish they have felt every day since October 7 is simply unimaginable."

He stressed that the US has no higher priority than seeing all hostages released.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure Edan Alexander is reunited with his family, and that the four deceased Americans that Hamas continues to hold hostage are returned to their loved ones."

The bodies of American-Israelis Itay Chen, Judy Weinstein Haggai, Gadi Haggai, and Omer Neutra are still in the hands of Hamas.

While there was recently a sign of life from Edan Alexander in the form of a propaganda video, Hamas's armed wing said that his fate was unknown after the terror group found the guard who was holding the hostage killed.