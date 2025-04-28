Senior MDA paramedic under investigation for sexually abusing teenage girls

A senior Magen David Adom paramedic and Holon Municipality employee was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of committing serious sexual offenses against teenage girls, including rape, indecent acts, soliciting minors for sexual acts in exchange for money, and threatening alleged victims with a weapon.

Police sources stated that the allegations focus on three teenage girls, with an expectation that additional complainants may come forward as the investigation into the MDA paramedic progresses.

The alleged rapist has denied the allegations, claiming he is being targeted, and requested to confront the complainants and undergo a polygraph test.

He also claimed that one of the complainants apologized to him, while another threatened to "target him."

His attorney argued, "If I were the investigating unit, I would verify this version and check his phone, and I'm sorry the police haven't done so." He further argued, "With all due respect to additional complaints, there needs to be something to substantiate them."

Israel Police Superintendent Nir Malka, who was the police representative at the hearing, stating that the police had conducted a follow-up investigation, and had taken forensic actions, with the alleged rapist slated to be questioned after results come in.

He is suspected of using his position with MDA to systematically harass minor female volunteers over the years.

He is also suspected of additional sexual offenses in his work at the Holon municipality.

According to his lawyer, he has been suspended from MDA, thus reducing the threat that he may recommit crimes similar to the ones he has allegedly already committed.

MDA responds to the allegations

MDA responded to the ongoing court case, confirming that he had been suspended and affirming that they have "zero tolerance for any case of sexual harassment."

The court extended his detention by four days last Friday, and an additional four-day extension until this coming Friday was issued on Monday.

The alleged abuser's father broke down in tears in court on Friday, and told Walla that "all the suspicions against him are false, he's a good person, there's no way he did such a thing."