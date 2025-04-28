Beaten, blinded, and sewn without anesthetic: Hostage Alon Ohel's family shares new details

Alon Ohel, held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023, is suffering from serious injuries to his head and has shrapnel injuries, his family told Israeli media, speaking from Tel Aviv's Hostage Square on Monday.

The family revealed previously unknown information about Ohel's status, according to Ynet, sharing information they learned a number of days ago from a freed captive held with him.

"Alon is injured, he lost sight in one eye, and we know that his other eye can be saved," his father, Kobi Ohel, said.

Taken captive from the "death shelter" along with additional hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alon sustained shrapnel injuries from some of the grenades thrown into the shelter, his mother told Israeli media.

He was then abused and tortured, including being beaten, his mother said, adding that he received "disgraceful treatment from Hamas - a 19-year-old sewed him up with needle and thread, with no pain killer." Family of hostage Alon Ohel at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, April 28, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Ohel parents present hostage deal proposal

His parents also proposed an idea for a hostage deal that would first focus on injured hostages, removing them to agreed-on countries where they would receive medical treatment.

This would be followed by the renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza, before the final stage, when a deal would see all hostages still held returned to Israel, the family proposed.

"We can't sleep at night knowing that Alon is not home. And we can't sleep knowing that there are countries providing medical treatment to Gaza residents, while wounded hostages are being held without care and are in life-threatening condition," Alon's mother, Idit, said.

"Which country allows this? What international law permits it? Gaza is violating every basic international norm by holding wounded individuals without providing medical treatment."

Alon's family said that they presented this deal to government and IDF officials, who said they would examine it, Israeli media reported.