Turkish Airlines, Pegasus announce departure from Ben-Gurion Airport

In a significant development in Israeli aviation, Turkish Airlines and Turkish carrier Pegasus have given up their slots at Ben-Gurion Airport. This move signals that neither airline plans to resume operations in Israel, at least not until after the upcoming winter season.

The Turkish carriers’ decision marks a strategic shift. Initially, when flights were suspended following the outbreak of war in October 2023, the halt was seen as temporary. However, the renunciation of these coveted slots, which often take years to acquire, indicates that the airlines do not anticipate a near-term return.

“Giving up slots is a dramatic step in the aviation world,” a senior industry official said. “These are valuable rights, which sometimes take years to obtain.”

Although the airlines were scheduled to finalize decisions regarding the slots in March, security-related uncertainties prompted authorities to grant an extension until May. The choice to relinquish the slots now provides a clear indication that neither Turkish Airlines nor Pegasus plans to resume flights to Israel in the foreseeable future. An illustrative image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK/Mustafa Kamaci/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Impact on the aviation market

For Turkish Airlines, previously a major player in flights to and from Israel, the decision represents a strategic withdrawal. The carrier, operated commercially but partially owned by the government, is relinquishing a route considered among its most profitable.

The Istanbul connection was vital not only for direct travel but also for the extensive connection options it offered Israeli passengers — particularly to Europe, North America, and East Asia.

The absence of Turkish carriers leaves a gap in the Israeli aviation sector, especially for connecting flights. However, it also creates opportunities for other airlines — Israeli and foreign — to expand services.

Airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Vienna, and Frankfurt have partially filled the void over the past two years. Yet Istanbul uniquely combines accessibility, competitive pricing, and a wide range of destinations.

Is this decision based on business or politics?

While airlines generally prioritize economic factors, the political context cannot be ignored. Relations between Israel and Turkey have fluctuated over the years, and the current environment appears to be affecting corporate decisions.

The decision to give up slots — an economically significant asset — raises questions about the extent to which political considerations are shaping Turkish business operations.

Industry opinions are divided over the likelihood of Turkish carriers returning to Israeli skies. On one hand, relinquishing slots makes a quick comeback difficult. On the other, the global aviation industry remains highly dynamic, and changing circumstances could prompt a reassessment.

Meanwhile, the Israeli aviation sector is adjusting to the new reality, as other airlines look for ways to fill the void left by Turkey’s absence.