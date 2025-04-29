IDF kills PFLP terrorist, two Hamas terrorists in Gaza strikes

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist and two Hamas terrorists in strikes in Gaza, one of whom partook in the October 7 attacks, the military said on Tuesday.

The PFLP terrorist, Ali Naddal Husni Sarfiti, killed in a strike in Gaza City, had been in Israeli jail between 2002 and 2015 over terror attacks carried out for the PFLP, military training, and planning to conduct a suicide attack in Israel.

Following his release, in recent years, Sarfiti operated to carry out terror attacks in Israel, communicating with terrorists in the West Bank and supplying them with millions of shekels worth of terror funds.

Smoke seen following a strike in the Gaza Strip. April 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Additional strikes

The military killed Saʿid Abu Hasnan, a Nukhba terrorist serving in Hamas's Deir el-Balah Brigade who invaded Kissufim during the October 7 massacre, and Mustafa al-Mutawwak, who served in Hamas's Jabalya Brigade and planned terror attacks against IDF troops in Gaza.

Hasnan also oversaw the invasion of Kissufim on October 7.