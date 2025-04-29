Ambassador Danny Danon: “Behind every statistic is a family forever changed”

Speaking at the Yom HaZikaron Memorial hosted by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (MOTJ) and the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization (IDFWO), Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, paid tribute to the more than 24,000 men, women, and children, who fell defending the State of Israel and in terror attacks.

Danon singled out the soldiers who have fallen since October 7, calling them “heroes who stood against the darkest evil of our generation,” adding that the fifty-nine hostages who remain in Gaza must not be forgotten. “We reaffirm the sacred promise we make to every Israeli – that we will never leave our people behind. We will not rest. We will not be silent. We will bring them home.”

Danon said that Yom HaZikaron is a day of personal loss for all Israelis. “Each of us has given a part of ourselves to protect our home. Every family knows someone who did not come back.” Speaking to the families of the fallen, he said, “Your pain is seen. Your courage is honored,” and exhorted visiting guests to “Remember that behind every statistic is a family forever changed. Behind every ceremony is a life that ended too soon.”