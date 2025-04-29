Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem Chairman: “A time to mourn. To remember. To honor."

Addressing attendees at the Yom HaZikaron Memorial hosted by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (MOTJ) and the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization (IDFWO), Larry A. Mizel, Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, said that the sacrifices made by the hundreds of IDF soldiers who have fallen since October 7 – especially the lone soldiers among them – is a reminder that “the Jewish are one family – am echad – no matter where we live.”

Noting the tragic losses since October 7, 2023, Mizel said, “More than 600 IDF soldiers have given their lives. Thousands more have been wounded. Families shattered. Futures cut short. And yet—even in the shadow of such loss—hope endures.” Left to right: Jonathan Riss, Larry A. Mizel, Shlomi Nahumson, and Yossi Cohen. (Cerdit: IDFWO)

Mizel described the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem as “a lighthouse of human dignity—a space for healing, dialogue, and understanding.” He highlighted its Social Lab, which uses cutting-edge technology to challenge bias, its School for Civic Discourse and School of Leadership that helps to prepare a new generation to become bridge-builders in a divided world, and the museum’s flagship exhibition, “06:29 – From Darkness to Light,” curated by Malki Shem Tov, father of released hostage Omer Shem Tov, which ensures that the voices of courageous women from October 7 will never be forgotten.

“Let us carry forward the memory of the fallen not only in silence, but in purpose,” said Mizel. “Let us turn our sorrow into unity—and our unity into strength.”