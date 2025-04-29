MDA volunteer in Toronto honors fallen paramedic in Remembrance Day ceremony

Ofir Bar, a 19-year-old Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer from Kmehin, a moshav in the Western Negev, paid tribute this week to fallen paramedic Amit Man during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Toronto, MDA shared in a press release on Tuesday.

Bar, who has been volunteering with MDA since the age of 15, is currently volunteering in Canada as part of a Jewish Agency gap-year service program.

In support of the local Jewish community, Bar joined fellow volunteers in organizing a ceremony to commemorate Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

During the event, Bar took the stage in her MDA uniform for the first time since arriving in Toronto. She performed the song “Nothing Will Hurt Me” by the Israeli band Knesiyat Hasechel, accompanying a recording of Amit Man singing the same song.

Man, a paramedic with MDA, was killed on October 7, 2023, while treating the wounded in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel. Amit Mann (credit: MDA)

'I am tasked with sharing the stories of our heroes'

“As part of my responsibilities during my year of service in Jewish communities abroad, I am tasked with sharing the stories of our heroes,” Bar said.

“As an MDA volunteer, I felt a strong need to honor one of Magen David Adom's heroes – Amit Man. I heard so much about her and deeply connected to her dedication to her patients. I am grateful for the privilege to stand before the Jewish community of Toronto and share her story.”