Thousands honor fallen lone soldiers in Jerusalem Memorial on Israel’s Remembrance Day

In a moving display of unity and remembrance, prominent organizations supporting Lone Soldiers gathered Tuesday evening to commemorate 43 Lone Soldiers who lost their lives since October 7 during the Iron Swords War. The joint memorial ceremony, hosted at the Jerusalem Theater, honored those who sacrificed themselves in defense of Israel, many of whom were young immigrants serving without immediate family in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 Lone Soldiers serve in the IDF across various fronts. Since the outbreak of the war, more than 800 soldiers, including reservists, have fallen. Among them were 43 Lone Soldiers, some of the first to respond to Hamas’s attack on the Gaza Envelope and others who were lost in subsequent operations. In a moving display of solidarity, the ceremony was led by lone soldiers themselves. (Credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

This ceremony was organized by several groups including the FIDF–Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, Big Brother for Lone Soldiers, Garin Tzabar, and the Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin, with assistance from the Jerusalem Municipality. Conducted in both Hebrew and English, the event was led by the Lone Soldiers themselves.

Brigadier General Samuel Bomandil, Chief Education Officer of the IDF, was among the dignitaries in attendance. Families of fallen soldiers from the U.S., UK, France, and Ghana were present, including the parents of Sgt. Rose Lubin, Sgt. Nathaniel Young, SFC Amir Fisher, and Sgt.-Maj. (Res.) Ronny Ganizate.

A prayer was offered for the safe return of Lone Soldier hostage Idan Alexander and for the recovery of Omar Neutra's body, who is also held by Hamas. The occasion served as both a solemn remembrance and a message of collective strength, honoring the legacy of those who sacrificed everything for Israel’s future.

This article was written in collaboration with Nedesh Be'Nefesh.