'We're trying to save ourselves': Eyewitnesses recount Jerusalem fire chaos on Highway 1

Amid the fires spreading across central Israel and the Jerusalem area on Wednesday, eyewitnesses who were travelling on the road near Highway 1 described their experiences as the fires raged.

The fire, which spread rapidly in the dry weather conditions, forced several drivers to abandon their vehicles as flames approached the main highway.

“We ran from the cars, we heard explosions,” one evacuee said.

“We’re trying to save ourselves. Some soldiers and police officers directed us toward Tel Aviv," the evacuee continued.

"תיסע, אנחנו בתוך האש": תיעוד דרמטי מהשרפה בכביש 1https://t.co/EW5RV6ILBT pic.twitter.com/zRchsBnjyd — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) April 30, 2025

Additional eyewitnesses reported chaos at the scene, with civilians using motorcycles to transport others to medical facilities. Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near Moshav Mesilat Zion, April 30, 2025. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

"People are racing on motorcycles. Everyone who had a motorcycle was grabbing a person and rushing them to the hospital,” the evacuee said.

He added that some evacuees were suffering from smoke inhalation.

First responders have called on members of the public with motorcycles and bottled water to assist stranded individuals.

Emergency officials said many evacuees were suffering from physical exhaustion due to the dense smoke and high temperatures.

Efforts to extinguish the fire

Fire and Rescue Services said efforts were focused on containing the fires, which have broken out in several areas.

An investigation into the cause has not yet begun, but a source familiar with the situation told Maariv that the presence of multiple ignition points may suggest arson.

Deputy Fire Chief Yaron Koren, who heads the aerial firefighting squadron, said, “We’re concentrating all efforts—every unit is operational. All aircraft are in the air and fully committed to the mission. I estimate we’ll have the situation under control within a few hours.”

The director-general of Magen David Adom (MDA) told Channel 12 News that the alert level had been raised to the highest, and that 12 people had been injured from smoke inhalation.

Avishai Cohen, head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, advised residents to keep windows closed and urged the public to stay away from the area unless necessary.

“We’re asking anyone who doesn’t have a reason to be here not to come,” he said in a live broadcast.