Meteorological Service warns severe weather conditions to continue amid blazes

Israel Meteorological Service warned on Wednesday about the continuation of severe weather conditions affecting much of the country as fires rage throughout the Jerusalem area and central Israel.

A combination of strong winds, extremely high temperatures, and low humidity in the country has been intensifying the risk and spread of wildfires.

In many regions, temperatures have reached between 36° and 38° Celsius, with some areas peaking at 39°. The most extreme heat has been recorded in the Shfela region, the southern coastal plain, and parts of the western to northwestern Negev.

Humidity in several areas has fallen below 10%, overlapping with zones experiencing particularly strong winds, conditions that are exacerbating ongoing wildfires.

Firefighters have been remaining in close contact with the Meteorological Service as they work to contain multiple blazes. Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near Moshav Mesilat Zion, April 30, 2025. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

Rainfall is insufficient to calm fires

Although there are rain showers in several locations, such as in the western Negev, these are not widespread enough to reduce the overall risk of the fires.

Powerful southern and southeastern winds have been sweeping across most of the country. These winds, combined with the dryness, have been contributing to reduced visibility and a haze over many regions.

“We are currently in the midst of strong winds combined with high temperatures, and this is still before the heatwave breaks,” said meteorologist Oren Davidov of the Meteorological Service.

“The heatwave break will come later, with strong western and southwestern winds coming in from the sea, and then temperatures will begin to drop,” he continued.

Davidov added that gusts could reach up to 80 km/h in some areas. These winds are typically associated with the transition out of a heatwave.

According to Davidov, the current conditions stem from a heatwave-related low-pressure system typical of the April–May transitional season. He also noted that temperatures last week were even higher.

The anticipated transition—and with it the potential for more erratic weather—will occur between 18:00 and 22:00, prompting the cancellation of the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony. Winds are expected to ease overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

The forecast on Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with local rain expected in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Strong westerly winds will blow into the night but are expected to gradually weaken.

On Israel's Independence Day on Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures. The day will be cooler than the seasonal average.

Light drizzle or local rainfall is possible on Thursday morning across the North and the Center of the country.

Weather outlook for Friday through Sunday

On Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperature. Light drizzle or local rain may fall in the morning along the coast and in the north.

Saturday is expected to bring similar conditions, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and no major temperature shift. Local rainfall is possible in the northern and central regions.

On Sunday, a slight further drop in temperature is forecast, pushing conditions below the seasonal average. Local rain is again expected in the north and center, with some chance of showers reaching the northern Negev.

City temperatures: Wednesday and Thursday

In Jerusalem, temperatures are expected to dip to 16° overnight before reaching 22° on Thursday.

Tel Aviv is expected to be 14° at night and 23° during the day, while Haifa is forecast to have temperatures of 15° at night and 24° during the day.

In the North, Safed is expected to range from 14° to 24°. Katzrin from 14° to 27°, Tiberias from 19° to 28°, and Nazareth from 15° to 26°. Afula is expected to see temperatures between 14° and 27°, and Beit She’an between 16° and 29°.

Lod is expected to cool to 12° overnight and rise to 24° by day.

In the South, Ashdod is expected to range from 13° to 22°, Beersheba from 17° to 26°, and Mitzpe Ramon from 18° to 26°.

The lowest nighttime temperature among major cities is forecast for Lod, while Eilat will be the warmest overall, with a nighttime low of 21° and a daytime high of 32°.