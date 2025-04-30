IDF deploys Shimshon aircraft to assist in wildfire efforts

The IDF on Wednesday deployed the Shimson aircraft to assist in the efforts to extinguish the fires, which showed no sign of slowing.

In addition to hundreds of firefighting units, the Home Front Command deployed multiple rescue teams from the squad commanders’ course, three tankers, two heavy engineering vehicles, and 70 civilian volunteers under IDF coordination.

The Air Force has enlisted additional firefighting teams, along with a Zofit reconnaissance aircraft.

The Technology and Logistics Directorate sent tankers carrying over 100,000 liters of water and additional units.

During last week's fires, the Shimshom aircraft was deployed to drop fire retardant material for the first time, with the goal of creating a barrier line between the fire's focal point and nearby communities, the Fire and Rescue Brigade announced. Additional IDF forces, including firefighting teams, are on standby and prepared to provide immediate assistance to firefighting and rescue crews. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

When will international aid arrive?

International aid from the global community -- including neighboring countries Greece, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, and Bulgaria -- is not expected to arrive until Thursday morning.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is conducting a "marathon" of calls with international counterparts, with an emphasis on European countries.

Sa'ar spoke with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Argentina, Spain, North Macedonia, and Azerbaijan to request assistance in dealing with the wildfires.