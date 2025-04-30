'I hope this was just Arabs': Yair Netanyahu speaks on 'suspicious' timing of fires

Yair Netanyahu speculated about the cause of the wildfires that have continued to tear through the landscape on Wednesday, saying he hoped there was no Israeli involvement.

"Something is suspicious here... The Kaplanist left has been in a frenzy in recent weeks trying to cancel the Independence Day celebrations and the torchlight ceremony," he wrote.

"I really hope that the arson attacks came only from the Arabs, without cooperation from our people..."

משהו פה חשוד... השמאל הקפלניסטי היה בשבועות האחרונים בטירוף של מאמץ לבטל את חגיגות יום העצמאות וטקס המשואות. אני מאוד מקווה שההצתות הגיעו רק מהערבים, ללא שיתוף פעולה מבני עמנו... — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) April 30, 2025

Arab media calls to burn Jerusalem, West Bank

Earlier today, Hamas posted a message encouraging Palestinians to "burn whatever you can of groves, forests, and settler homes," on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Youth of the West Bank, youth of Jerusalem, and those inside Israel, set their cars ablaze... Gaza awaits the revenge of the free," the terrorist organization wrote. Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near Moshav Mesilat Zion, April 30, 2025. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

On social media, the fires were also branded as “Flames of the Flood,” echoing Hamas’s name for the October 7th massacre, “Flood of Al-Aqsa”.

Palestinian news channel “Akhbar Filastin” tweeted on their X account (112,000 followers): “A call to the revolutionary youth and all the heroes of the West Bank.. Settlers' homes and the surrounding areas are your target. Burn them with your Molotov cocktails and set fire to the grass near the settlement outposts.”

While the Telegram channel Jenin News (320,000 followers) wrote: “Calls from youth to burn forests close to the raped (lands)... The (Zionist) entity is burning! This is an opportunity for you to increase the fires, the youth of Jerusalem and the occupied interior, raise your spirits and make up your mind, their settlements, set them ablaze.”

Some channels even cursed at the Palestinian Authority for offering Israel to help with “the fires of the settlers near the settlements of Al-Quds,” also adding: “heroes of the West Bank and Jerusalem - this is your day. Exploit these fires and make them grow larger. Gasoline and a spark can make the entity a fiery hell. The settlements and their forests are your targets.”

Ohad Merlin contributed to this report.