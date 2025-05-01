Soldiers at annual Herzog ceremony remain anonymous due to fears of int'l prosecution

The soldiers that will be honored at the annual Outstanding Soldiers Ceremony at the President's Residence were anonymized due to safety concerns as a result of the persecution of IDF soldiers around the world and attempts to prosecute them.

President Isaac Herzog opened the annual ceremony on Thursday morning in honor of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, during which 120 soldiers will receive their distinctions.

The event began with a ceremonial flyover featuring planes and combat helicopters from the Israeli air force, saluting the outstanding soldiers who represent all branches of the military.

“Soldiers and commanders of the Israel Defense Forces—on air, at sea, and on land. On behalf of the people of Israel, I want to strengthen you and say thank you. Your determination and heroism are the hope and future of our country. With gratitude and a salute,” the president told the pilots over the radio.

There are protesters outside the president's residence in Jerusalem, calling on Herzog to stop collaborating with the government's abandonment of the hostages. Protesters outside of the president's residence. Sign on the right reads: ''Happy Independence Day?''. Banner reads: ''Don't leave me behind,'' May 1, 2025. (credit: Orna Kupferman)

In Jerusalem, Mayor Moshe Lion ordered that preparations be made for a postponed Independence Day ceremony during the day after the weather and fires in the Jerusalem hills stopped the ceremonies Wednesday night.

Jerusalem's planned celebration

The mayor wants the ceremonies to be held at a similar scale to those originally planned, including performances by famous artists, parties, and DJ stages that would operate on Jaffa Street.

The municipality is planning to hold events in various neighborhoods with local stages and artists from the community to allow residents to celebrate close to home.

Most of the artists who were scheduled to perform last night have agreed to perform this evening as well, including Sarit Hadad, Dudu Aharon, Yasmin Moallem, Eden Hason, Ness & Stilla, Liran Danino, Itzik Kala, Teapacks, Elin Golan, Or Ben Atar, Amir Shreiber, and DJ Skazi.

The municipality will ensure the operation of the main stages at Independence Park, Safra Square, and Zion Square, alongside additional celebrations in neighborhoods across the city.

“Independence Day is a particularly important holiday, and every effort should be made not to cancel the joy, even in light of the difficult circumstances," Lion said. "Jerusalem is preparing to celebrate Independence Day this evening in a spirit of unity, joy, resilience, and hope. I invite all Jerusalem residents and visitors to join us, to take part in the Jerusalem spirit, and in the unique experience we offer. Happy Independence Day to the State of Israel.”