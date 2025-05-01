Planes from Cyprus, Croatia, and France en route to provide support as firefighters battle inferno

In the ongoing battle against the flames on Thursday, Israel is operating its "Elad Sqadron" as several aircrafts from abroad are en route to aid in its efforts.

This squadron includes American-made Air Tractor AT-802 planes. These planes can carry about 3,000 liters of fire retardant and are suited for complex, mountainous terrain. They are known for their precision and maneuverability, but are limited in the amount of material they can drop per sortie.

Israel is also using a converted C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with the MAFFS 2 system. This system allows the plane to carry about 12,000 liters of fire retardant and drop it accurately over fire hotspots.

Its main advantage is the ability to operate in poor visibility and at night. However, it requires a long runway for takeoff and landing and is not suitable for all types of terrain.

As part of international assistance, Croatia was the first to announce its support and is sending CL-415 aircraft, also known as “Super Scoopers.” Firefighting teams trying to gain control of raging wildfire, May 1, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

These Canadian-made planes can scoop water from natural sources like lakes and seas and carry about 6,000 liters per sortie. They are particularly effective in areas with accessible water sources but are less suitable for dry or mountainous regions.

French and Cypriot planes

France is expected to send Dash 8 Q400 aircraft converted for firefighting missions. These planes can carry around 10,000 liters of fire retardant and are known for their speed and ability to cover large areas. They are best suited for flat terrain but require proper runways for takeoff and landing.

Cyprus is contributing to the effort with Air Tractor AT-802 planes similar to those used by Israel. This regional cooperation enables a faster and more efficient response to cross-border emergencies.

The massive wildfire continues to burn in the Jerusalem area, with more than 120 firefighting teams working to bring the flames under control. So far, around 15 people have been lightly wounded—most have already been released to their homes. The estimated cost of the fire is expected to reach hundreds of millions of shekels.