Netanyahu adjusts Iranian threats as Trump seeks nuclear diplomacy

The words and message haven’t changed much, but the choreography has.

A decade after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood before Congress to denounce then-president Barack Obama’s nuclear diplomacy with Iran, he is once again sounding the same alarm and using strikingly similar language.

Then, he warned that, “we’ve been told that no deal is better than a bad deal. Well, this is a bad deal. It’s a very bad deal. We’re better off without it.” But this time, with Donald Trump in the White House and Washington once again negotiating with Tehran, the message is being delivered with calibrated restraint rather than defiant thunder. For Netanyahu, the redline remains. What’s shifted is the volume, not the conviction.

For Netanyahu, the redline on Iran's nuclear capabilities remains

In March 2015, Netanyahu bypassed the White House and delivered a fiery and controversial speech to Congress, openly challenging Obama’s push for a nuclear deal.

He framed the agreement as an existential threat and made his case in bold, theatrical strokes – a prime minister warning of catastrophe, appealing directly to the American people and their representatives because of a sense that at a moment of grave danger, Israel’s leader had a responsibility to sound the alarm – no matter the cost.

That moment cemented his image abroad as the deal's most strident critic, even at the cost of a major diplomatic rift with the sitting US president.

Netanyahu’s aides later contended that the speech paid off strategically, impressing Gulf leaders who admired his willingness to challenge Washington in public – an impression they say helped pave the way for the Abraham Accords. Others, however, saw it as a gamble that badly strained US-Israel ties and damaged ties with the Democratic Party without stopping the deal.

His speech before Congress was unequivocal. “This deal won’t be a farewell to arms,” he warned. “It would be a farewell to arms control.” He went on to say that “Iran’s founding document pledges death, tyranny, and the pursuit of jihad,” and cautioned that the agreement “doesn’t block Iran’s path to the bomb; it paves Iran’s path to the bomb.”

These weren’t offhand remarks – they were a bold, calculated move: a foreign leader taking his case straight to Congress, publicly challenging a sitting US president over a deal he believed put his nation in mortal danger.

Netanyahu's cartoon bomb diagram at UN

It wasn’t the first time Netanyahu had drawn that particular redline. In 2012, he stood before the United Nations General Assembly and literally did so with a cartoon diagram of a bomb – an image that would become iconic, if controversial.

“Redlines don’t lead to war,” he declared, “redlines prevent war.” In Netanyahu’s telling, the only way to deter Iran was through clarity, resolve, and – if necessary – confrontation.

THIS WEEK, in a speech at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Netanyahu offered a toned-down version of that same message. But there were no props, no American podium, and no rhetorical fireworks – just a stark assessment and a revisiting of what he said 10 years ago in Congress: “We have to make sure that Iran does not get nuclear weapons. A bad deal is worse than no deal. We need a good deal. And the only good deal that works is a deal like the one that was made with Libya – that removed all the [nuclear] infrastructure.”

The prime minister said that Israel has made clear to the Americans what a deal needs to look like – and that the first priority is to “dismantle all the infrastructure of Iran’s nuclear program.”

“That is the deal,” he said. “We could not live with anything short of that; anything short of that could bring you the opposite result.”

The second requirement for a deal is “the prevention of the development of ballistic missiles.” Netanyahu said he told Trump he hoped “this is what the negotiators will do. But I said one way or the other, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

Yet his tone was not at all combative. Rather than criticizing Trump for the ongoing negotiations, he praised him: “Happily, we have a president in Washington who’s committed, as he says, that we can’t allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu’s message was clear, but the tone was measured. The redline was drawn, but the challenge was veiled.

That measured tone also extended to the prime minister’s closest adviser, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who offered a peephole into the government’s approach at the same event.

“You never want to have daylight with the United States if you can afford not to have daylight,” Dermer said, evoking memories of a 2009 meeting Obama had with Jewish leaders in which the then-president reportedly said that the lack of “daylight” between Israel and the US eroded America’s credibility with the Arab world.

“It’s never a good thing, because it sends a message to Israel’s friends and Israel’s enemies when we are aligned with the United States,” Dermer said. “So you always work to get your governments as aligned as possible. You never want to have a public disagreement. It’s never in your interest unless you have a vital national interest, where sometimes you have to air that. Otherwise, you try to resolve these things behind the scenes.”

It was clear from Netanyahu’s and Dermer’s words that they are trying to resolve any differences with Washington over Iran behind the scenes. The Iran nuclear issue may become one of those moments where a vital national interest is at stake, and airing differences in public – as the Strategic Affairs minister said – may be necessary. As of now, however, that is not the case, though the prime minister did sketch redlines, albeit diplomatically.

For his part, Trump revealed more than a few cards in an interview with Time magazine a week ago. Asked whether he had blocked Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, he replied, “That’s not right. I didn’t stop them. But I didn’t make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack.”

That sentence encapsulates Netanyahu’s current dilemma. The president is neither fully aligned with the prime minister’s timeline nor with his sense of urgency. Trump clearly sees diplomacy as his first option.

Yet, if diplomacy fails, he said, “it’s possible we’ll have to attack – because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.” In that case, he added, it is not as if Israel will drag the US into a war, but rather, “I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

FURTHER COMPLICATING matters, Trump this week projected growing optimism that a diplomatic agreement with Iran is within reach. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said a deal was “pretty sure” to happen and emphasized that military escalation was not the preferred path: “We’ll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place.”

This mindset creates a challenge for Netanyahu: how to influence Trump without provoking him, how to issue warnings without inviting retaliation, how not to become Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, raked over the coals by Trump in February after publicly disagreeing with the US president’s policies toward Russia. The stakes are made even higher by the internal divisions inside the US president’s own camp.

Today’s Trump team is not the same one that pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018: It is fractured between two camps. One includes national security hawks now occupying key posts – Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz – all calling for a hard line and willing to back it up with force. The other is more restrained, represented by voices like Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles, who are very wary of American entanglements abroad and urge great caution before escalation.

Those tensions played out this month when Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff briefly signaled that a future deal might allow Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67% for civilian purposes – a comment that triggered alarm in Jerusalem and was quickly walked back.

Historical context behind Iran's uranium enrichment matters

The historical context behind this number matters. That enrichment level was one of the core limits of the original JCPOA, which capped Iran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67% for 15 years – far below weapons grade. Netanyahu opposed that agreement bitterly, arguing that it legitimized Iran’s nuclear threshold status and paved the way for an eventual breakout since the only reason to enrich uranium is for nuclear weapons, not for civilian purposes.

MEANWHILE, recent US-Iran talks mediated by Oman have reportedly made headway. A fourth round is planned for Saturday in Rome, further reinforcing Trump’s narrative that a deal is close. Netanyahu warned against a lenient agreement that leaves Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in place, allowing the Islamic Republic to bide time and wait out this presidency.

He voiced that fear explicitly in his latest remarks: “Iran will say, ‘alright, I won’t enrich, wait, run out the clock, wait for another president, do it again’ – that’s unacceptable.”

AND THEN there’s what’s happening on the ground. This week, a massive explosion rocked a key Iranian port facility, killing some 70 people and injuring hundreds more. Iranian officials blamed the blast on mishandled chemicals, though some voices in Iran pointed fingers at Israel – something Jerusalem denied. While there’s no confirmation of an attack, the speculation alone was a reminder: even as diplomacy proceeds, the shadow war – real or perceived – remains very much alive.

Netanyahu himself alluded to this shadow war in his speech, saying – not in connection to the blast – ”The reason Iran doesn’t have nuclear weapons is because successive governments, under my prime ministership, have led successive actions, which I won’t discuss here... And that set them back about 10 years from where they thought they’d be ten years ago. They already thought they’d have a nuclear arsenal. They don’t.”

This balancing act – between diplomacy and deterrence, between public posture and private pressure – isn’t new for Netanyahu. He has built his political brand on being Israel’s guardian against a nuclear Iran. But unlike in 2015, when his stance put him in open conflict with the Obama administration, he now finds himself navigating a relationship with a president he cannot afford to alienate. The prime minister may be repeating himself, but he’s also adapting.

The man, the message, and the moment all sounded very familiar this week. But Netanyahu, for all his consistency on Iran, understands the changing rules of the game. With Trump in the White House projecting confidence in a deal and the US–Israel relationship closer than ever, he is trading megaphone diplomacy for strategic whispers. The redline remains. But this time, it’s being drawn more carefully and communicated in a quieter voice.