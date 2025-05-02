Police investigating homicides of two Israeli men, both found dead in LA homes

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) began investigating the murder of two Israelis in unrelated cases, according to local reports.

Alexander Modebadze, an Israeli-American businessman, and Meni Khidra, an Israeli businessman and brother of Deputy Commissioner Moshe Khidra, who supervises the Nitzan Detention Center in Israel, were found dead in their respective apartments on Saturday, Los Angeles Magazine reported on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys division reported that Alexander Modebadze was found dead on Saturday morning after being brutally beaten. He suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene in his Woodland Hills home.

The suspects, allegedly members of a Georgian organized crime group, were apprehended within hours with assistance from the FBI.​ Three Georgian nationals, Pata Kuchiyashvili (38), Zaza Otarashvili (46), and Besiki Khutsishvili (52), broke into Modvadze's home, held him captive, and fatally assaulted him, according to local media. LAPD surrounds students protesting in support of Palestinians at an encampment at the University of Southern California’s Alumni Park, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Los Angeles, California, US, April 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ZAYDEE SANCHEZ)

In relation to Khidra's murder, the cause of death has not been disclosed. However, the LAPD has initiated a homicide investigation. No suspects have been arrested, Los Angeles Magazine confirmed.

The LA Jewish community

Jennifer Feldman, 28, of Valley Village, told Los Angeles Magazine: "It's terrifying. These do seem like targeted attacks. Two men with ties to Israel killed on the same day feels frightening to say the least."

Although police haven’t confirmed any antisemitic links between the two murders, and no clear connection between them has been found, the local Jewish community remains concerned, according to reports.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported last week that there have been 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the United States in 2024.

This represents a 893% increase over the past 10 years. It is the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents 46 years ago, the organization announced.