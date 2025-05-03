Gov't members to raise own salaries while teachers strike over budget cuts - report

The Israeli government plans to discuss a salary increase for Knesset members on Sunday as teachers across the country will strike on Sunday over a 5% pay cut, Kan reported on Saturday.

The announcement has sparked widespread outrage following Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's letter to teachers, saying that everyone needs to do their part and make sacrifices for the war effort.

Just one day earlier, Smotrich wrote a letter to teachers, assuring them that rumors of government members receiving a pay raise are false.

“It pains me that you are being incited with lies, supposedly, there is an intention to simultaneously raise the salaries of ministers and members of Knesset. The truth is completely the opposite; the salaries of ministers and members of Knesset have been frozen for the third year in a row!" Smotrich said on Friday.

According to the report, the proposed raises are 3,500 NIS for Knesset members, 1,500 NIS for committee chairs, and 3,560 NIS for the Knesset Speaker. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

The government is also expected to formally approve the call-up of tens of thousands of IDF reservists on Sunday for the next stage in the Gaza ground invasion.

Naftali Bennet condemns the government's actions

Following the announcement, former prime minister Naftali Bennett condemned the government's recent actions in a post on X, saying, "Tens of thousands of heroic reservists are receiving a call-up order tonight, and they will report and fight."

"At the same time, the government decided to transfer more funds to appease the ultra-Orthodox politicians and allow for continued mass evasion."

"Shameful government. The change will come."