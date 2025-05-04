Proposed coalition bill to raise MK salaries to that of senior judges faces backlash

A bill proposed by Likud MK Avichay Boaron to raise the salaries of elected officials to those of senior judges was removed from Sunday’s agenda of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation following opposition from Shas and Religious Zionism.

The bill sought to equalize the prime minister’s salary with that of the president of the High Court; ministers’ pay with that of High Court justices; and MKs’ earnings with district court judges. Currently, senior judges earn significantly more than government ministers and MKs.

Boaron defended the bill, saying, “The purpose of the law is to finally bring order to the salary raises in the public sector.”

“It is unacceptable for a district court judge to earn more than the president of the state,” he said. “It is unacceptable for the head of the Israel Prison Service to earn more than the prime minister, or for the Bank of Israel governor to earn more than the opposition leader.”

Following criticism from coalition partners, Boaron issued a clarification: "I oppose raising the salaries of MKs and ministers. More than that – I commit to continuing to oppose it throughout the legislative process. There is no intention in the bill to raise the salary of the prime minister, ministers, or MKs even by a single shekel. All the talk about raising their salaries is complete fake news."

He added, “There is an urgent need to stop the salary raises in the public sector and to reduce the salaries of certain senior officials from around NIS 100,000 a month to about NIS 50,000. In a time of rising living costs, the elite salary bonanza must stop.”

כיוזם ׳החוק לדרוג שכר הבכירים במגזר הציבורי׳ אבקש להבהיר ולחדד (בפעם המי יודע כמה):אני מתנגד להעלאת שכר החכים והשרים. יותר מזה - אני מתחייב להתנגד להמשיך להתנגד לכך בהליכי החקיקה. יותר מזה - בהצעת החוק אין כל כוונה לעלות אפילו בשקל אחד את השכר של ראש הממשלה, השרים או החכים.… — אביחי בוארון (@AvichayBuaron) May 4, 2025

According to Boaron, he and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agree that judicial salaries should be brought in line with those of elected officials — not the reverse.

“Anyone saying this is a bill to raise ministers’ and MKs’ salaries is misleading the public. The anomaly has created distortions that require serious thought and correction,” he said.

Just before the ministerial meeting, Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri announced his party’s opposition to the proposal.

“Shas will oppose any initiative to raise the salaries of MKs and ministers at this time. In the midst of a war, when entire communities are facing cutbacks – this is not the time or place,” Deri said.

Currently, the president of the state earns a gross monthly salary of NIS 68,000. The prime minister and Knesset speaker each earn around NIS 59,000, ministers and the state comptroller earn NIS 53,257, and MKs earn NIS 47,583. In contrast, the High Court president is estimated to earn about NIS 120,000 per month — a gap that Boaron’s bill aimed to address.

High salaries for judges are a global norm, intended to prevent corruption and financial pressure.

Shas’s objection to a bill proposed by a Likud MK also reflects ongoing coalition tensions related to the draft law crisis. As the Knesset returns from recess and the IDF intensifies its ground maneuver in Gaza, there is a growing sense in Likud that the draft exemption bill is currently unviable and should be delayed — a stance that has angered ultra-Orthodox parties.

MKs and ministers respond to proposed bill

Yesh Atid criticized the coalition bill, stating, "In the midst of an economic and security crisis, as the middle class collapses under the burden, the coalition is advancing a bill to raise the salaries of ministers and MKs."

Yesh Atid called the coalition proposal "disconnected" from reality and an insult to the Israeli public.

בעיצומו של משבר כלכלי וביטחוני, כשמעמד הביניים קורס תחת הנטל, הקואליציה מקדמת חוק להעלאת שכר השרים והח”כים. הצעה מנותקת מהמציאות ומבזה את הציבור כולו. אם החוק המביש יאושר – חברי סיעת יש עתיד יתרמו את תוספת השכר לסיוע לחיילי המילואים ולמשפחותיהם. — יש עתיד (@YeshAtidParty) May 4, 2025

The main opposition party said that if the law were to be approved, then Yesh Atid MKs would donate their salary increase to support reservists and their families.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also weighed in: “At a time when the entire economy is facing budgetary pressures and economic challenges, we have a moral duty to lead by example. Especially now – we all must shoulder the burden.”

He emphasized the need to “align salaries downward.”

“It’s time to fix the existing distortions — for example, by cutting the salary of officials with excessive pay, such as the president of the Supreme Court, who currently earns more than NIS 120,000 a month. Doing so will enable needed budget cuts and ensure fairness among senior officials,” he said.