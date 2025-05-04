Houthi missile crash near Ben-Gurion Airport a 'miracle," Police says

The Houthi missile that crashed near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday was a miracle, Israel Police Central District spokesperson, Chief-Superintendent Yigal Habsor, said following the incident.

“There’s no doubt this was a miracle – a missile carrying dozens of kilograms of explosives landed near Ben-Gurion Airport, in an orchard and not, God forbid, in the airport itself or a residential area.

"The incident is under control. No damage was caused beyond the orchard, and thankfully, there are no injuries,” he added.

When asked about the missile’s impact, which left a deep crater several meters wide, Habsor added: “I’m not an explosives expert, but I can say without a doubt that this was a missile that created a very large crater, both in width and depth. It’s incredibly lucky it didn’t hit a road or residential area.” Houthi missile hits Ben Gurion Airport in the area of Terminal 3, May 4, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Situational assessment

Regarding traffic arrangements affected by the strike, Habsor said, “The Central District commander coordinated a situational assessment with all emergency and rescue agencies, who presented all the findings from the scene.

"After confirming there were no additional fragments in the area and no further danger, it was decided to restore traffic to normal.”