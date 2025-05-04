IDF fails to intercept Houthi missile prior to its entry into Israeli territory

Sirens sounded Sunday morning after Houthi terrorists launched a missile from Yemen, the IDF said.

Several attempts were made to intercept the missile from Yemen, and reports were received of fallen shrapnel in central Israel. The IDF said that details are under review.

Walla reported that sounds of interceptions were heard over Ben-Gurion airport, according to local reports.

Police forces are currently handling the scene where shrapnel from the missile has reportedly fallen in central Israel. No injuries were reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) announced that following the sounding of sirens, no reports of casualties had been received. MDA teams were dispatched to an area where suspected shrapnel had fallen.

On Saturday, sirens sounded in a number of areas in Israel following a missile launch from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, which the IDF intercepted.

This is a developing story.