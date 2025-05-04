Houthi missile interception failure due to technical error, IDF sources tell 'Post'

The IDF's failure to shoot down the Houthi missile that struck the Ben-Gurion Airport area on Sunday morning was due to a technical error, IDF sources told The Jerusalem Post.

Further, this means that the error was not due to human error nor to any special new weapons which the Houthis might claim to have acquired.

The military said that since the beginning of the war, the Israel Air Force intercepted dozens of Houthi missiles at a success rate that exceeded 95%.

The statement comes after three people were mildly wounded on Sunday as a result of a Houthi missile that crashed in the area of Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3. Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit an area of Ben-Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Houthi missile strike

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to a 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman who were lightly wounded due to the blast, and a 32-year-old woman who was wounded on the way to the shelter.

The access road to Terminal 3 suffered damage as a result of the crash. Although this is the first time a Houthi missile has hit Ben-Gurion Airport, this is not the first time one has struck Israeli territory.

Following the attack on Sunday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz responded, saying, "Whoever harms us will be struck sevenfold in return."