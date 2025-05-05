After Sunday cancellations, some airlines set to resume flights to Israel

After airlines canceled flights on Sunday following the Houthi missile crash near Ben-Gurion Airport, signs of a turnaround are emerging.

Some airlines have yet to cancel their scheduled slots and, barring further developments, are expected to resume flights starting Tuesday.

Wizz Air, for example, canceled all flights on Monday, but is scheduled to resume service on Tuesday.

Airport officials told Maariv that “the flight board has been updated, and the airlines have not canceled the slots.”

According to the revised schedule, Wizz Air plans to operate morning flights to Larnaca, Sofia, Budapest, and Krakow, with more scheduled throughout the day. Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit an area of Ben-Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Lufthansa Group has taken a more cautious approach, canceling all scheduled slots beyond the next 24 hours.

It remains unclear when the airline will return. The group typically hesitates to resume service to Israel and is unlikely to do so quickly, “as long as the security situation remains unstable,” unless it is fully confident in the safety of its aircraft and crews.

Ryanair also has not resumed service, and its upcoming slots remain canceled. Delta Airlines, however, has not canceled its Tuesday flights and is expected to resume routes to New York and Los Angeles. Still, these decisions remain subject to change.

Passengers are urged to remain in close contact with their airlines to confirm flight statuses and inquire about refunds or alternate arrangements in the event of cancellations.