WATCH: Does Israel have the military ability to defeat the Houthis?

The Houthis in Yemen said on Sunday night that they are working on imposing a "comprehensive air blockade" on Israel by repeatedly targeting the country's airports. This followed a strike from a missile fired by the group that injured three near the airport, and repeated previous attempts to strike Israel.

In an update from The Jerusalem Post Studio, senior Middle East analyst Seth J. Frantzman discusses what military capabilities the Houthis have after US strikes against them, and why they are so hard to fight.

He will also explain whether the Houthi threat to Israeli airspace is one that should concern Israelis, discuss how it can deter airlines from flying to the country, and break down Israel's abilities to fight back against the organization.