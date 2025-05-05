Goal of Israel’s new Gaza plan conquest and long-term boots on ground -analysis

Israel’s security cabinet passed a new plan for the war in Gaza that envisions taking control of territory and conquering parts or all of Gaza. Israel’s leadership has said the goal now is to hold ground.

The plan also envisions having Gazan civilians move to an area to receive humanitarian aid and be separated from Hamas. This is a bold and ambitious plan. However, like all plans, it may not survive contact with the enemy.

This is because Hamas also continues to be dug-in throughout central Gaza and Gaza city.

The new operation is dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots” and it is supposed to defeat Hamas and lead to the hostages being freed. The operation will apparently wait until after US President Donald Trump has come to the Middle East in May. Then the IDF, which will have been bolstered by thousands of reservists, will go into Gaza.

There will be a large-scale evacuation of the entire Gazan population from areas of fighting toward southern Gaza. Palestinians make their way as they flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

IDF to remain in conquered areas

“Unlike in the past, the IDF will remain in any area that is conquered, to prevent the return of terrorism, and will handle any area that is cleansed according to the Rafah model, where all threats were eliminated and it became part of the security zone,” a security source said.

There are different views of what is to come next.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that it is important for people to stop being afraid to use the word “occupation.” The goal of the operation will be occupation and conquest and long-term boots on the ground.

There are optimists who believe Israel has finally made the decision it should have made back in October 2023. This could result in clearing Hamas and removing it. However, there is still no clear alternative to Hamas in Gaza. Nature abhors a vacuum. In a vacuum in power, it is unclear if Hamas will simply return or find a way to insert itself among civilians who are evacuated.

The other question is whether this operation will be the game-changer that some hope it will become. Will Israel remove Hamas and then control Gaza for the long term?

Will this return the clock to 2004 before Israel’s Disengagement from Gaza? In those days, the IDF controlled Gaza but didn’t have boots on the ground everywhere. Generally, the IDF did not seek to patrol the cities, but rather defended the Jewish communities. After the Disengagemen,t there were no more Jewish communities to protect.

The new operation will involve the IDF being deployed in areas of Gaza in a way it wasn’t deployed before.

The IDF has had a policy over the last decades of not remaining in Palestinian urban areas. In the West Bank, it carries out raids but does not remain. It does not deal with civilians or administer aid. The operation in Gaza appears to envision the IDF having a larger hand in dealing with these issues.

This is a major departure that would return the IDF to a role that is not even at 2004 levels, but something similar to the 1990s or 1980s. In those days, the IDF was deployed more in Arab areas in the West Bank and Gaza because the Oslo Accords had not yet created the Palestinian Authority and the autonomy it began to enjoy in running Arab cities.

There is a chance that this new operation will not take place, and instead, there will be some deal. However, it does appear some people think this operation will happen, and they want Israel to begin a long-term control or occupation of Gaza. This would essentially unify Gaza with Israel and the West Bank.

What does Hamas think?

Hamas launched October 7 to create so many atrocities that it knew Israel would return to Gaza. The goal of Hamas was to end the process of Israel “managing” the conflict or “shrinking” the conflict. Hamas has always thrived on war and conflict. It was founded in the late 1980s during the First Intifada to profit off the conflict.

It thrived in the 1990s, opposing the Oslo peace process using bombings. In the Second Intifada it once again gained influence through war. In 2005, after the Disengagement, Hamas took over Gaza. However, it found itself under siege and contained there.

Hamas has been plotting how to escape Gaza since the 2009 war. It moved its key leaders to Doha, a US ally. It then got funding from Doha via Israel. It was able to lull Israel into a false sense of security and launch October 7. It wanted to use the war to take over the West Bank. It believed that via hostage deals it could drag out the war for years and slowly gain popularity.

It also believed that Palestinian Authority Mahmud Abbas likely would not survive much longer, since he is nearing 90 years old. This would give Hamas the in that it wants in the West Bank. Backed by Doha and Turkey; along with Iran and perhaps Russia or China, it could then catapault itself into the West Bank. It wants Gaza re-united with the West Bank.

As such, Hamas may hope that the new Israeli operation continues and that Gaza is unified with the West Bank. Israel’s policy since 2007 was to keep Hamas-run Gaza separate from the PA-run West Bank. Israel’s leadership has said they don’t want Hamas or the PA running Gaza. However, so far a third polity has not been found to administer the area.

The new operation does not seem to have a vision for who will administer the civilian areas. A new initiative to get humanitarian aid to the civilians is supposed to bypass Hamas.

How will Hamas members who dress as civilians be kept out of the new system? Many hurdles remain.