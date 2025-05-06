'You have no mandate': Hundreds protest against government outside Knesset

Hundreds of people gathered on Monday in Jerusalem to protest the government's decision to continue the war in Gaza.

Maj. (res.) Yaya Fink, who participated in the demonstrations, criticized the government, stating, “They prefer Hamas over the interests of the State of Israel.”

The gathering marked the start of a day of protests as the Knesset resumed its sessions following recess. Organizers called on the public to take part, declaring, “We will be there to remind them – you have no mandate.”

Following the initial demonstration, protesters blocked several exits from government offices. Police declared the event an illegal gathering and began dispersing participants, some of whom clashed with officers.

The protest, held under the banner “Putting an End to the Qatari Coalition,” included a march from the Chords Bridge to the Knesset, where demonstrators held protest vigils. A main rally was scheduled for 7 p.m. outside the Knesset compound. The protesters are sitting-in in front of the Jerusalem government complex in calls for elections now and for the end of the war. (credit: Orna Kupferman)

Police respond following protests

The Israel Police issued a statement on Monday regarding the protests:

“Protesters who disrupted order near government offices in Jerusalem did not comply with police instructions and, among other actions, insulted a policewoman on duty. Officers acted to restore order.

“For the past two hours, police forces and Border Police officers have been securing protestors, maintaining public order, managing traffic, and accompanying the march from the Chords Bridge to Kiryat Shmona.

Some participants began disturbing public order near the Bank of Israel complex, provoking police and defying directives. Officers responded with force. A notice was issued instructing demonstrators to continue to the designated protest area. When they refused, officers, along with Border Police, worked to clear the area. One person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a policewoman.”

Police emphasized that the right to protest is protected, but only when public order and the law are upheld.

“Any violation will be met with a firm and impartial response to protect the public and police personnel and to restore order,” the statement said.