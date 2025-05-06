Renewed military operation could put Gaza hostages at further risk, general warns

Continued intensive fighting in the Gaza Strip could have disastrous consequences for the remaining hostages, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, head of the IDF’s Hostages Directorate, warned on Monday.

According to his report, the hostages are being held under extremely harsh conditions, with some reportedly suffering worse treatment than others. He highlighted a direct correlation between the intensity of IDF operations and increased violence by captors, who vent their frustration on hostages in response to the military operations.

Amid these warnings and the security cabinet’s decision to expand combat operations in Gaza, anxiety is mounting among the families of the hostages.

In response to the warnings and the security cabinet's decision to expand operations in Gaza, the families of 25 hostages on Tuesday sent an urgent request to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and Alon, demanding an emergency meeting.

They called to be shown how the IDF plans to protect their loved ones during the military campaign. The families are seeking full and transparent information about the risks involved.

Among those who signed the letter are relatives of siblings Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Ariel Cunio, Matan Angrest, Nimrod Cohen, and Edan Alexander.

Families' letter

In the letter, the families wrote: “Last night we were exposed to a shocking report, according to which, in a closed forum of ministers, you, the chief of staff, said that as part of the expanded fighting in Gaza, ‘we may lose hostages.’ Since then, we – the families of the hostages – have gone through a sleepless night. We are terrified and shaken by the imminent and acknowledged danger to our loved ones.”

“The quote published last night adds to a series of warnings and alerts that clearly and unequivocally state: The current combat plan endangers the 59 hostages. The living hostages are under real threat to their lives, while the remains of the deceased hostages are at risk of disappearing in Gaza – forever.”

“To this moment, no official has bothered to deny these warnings or provide us, even a brief explanation, of how the new combat plan will avoid harming the hostages, our brothers and sisters still in captivity. Chief of staff, the warning you gave to the ministers yesterday cannot remain behind closed doors.”

“It is unacceptable that we should hear of the risk to our loved ones through the media. If there is a real danger to them, you have a duty, at the very least, to meet with us and present it directly. In addition, it is expected that you or one of the IDF’s commanders will stand before the public and explain the implications of the plan currently being developed.”

“The vast majority of the public sees the return of the hostages as a top priority in this war. It is inconceivable that a plan should be approved that so clearly contradicts this goal. The responsibility lies on your shoulders. We demand to meet with you urgently and hear, in detail, how the new military plan approved by the cabinet will prevent the loss of our loved ones – something that would be a moral injustice to the people of Israel and a total national defeat.”