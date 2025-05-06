Rabbis from 40 countries strategize mass Israeli expat surge after Oct. 7

Faced with the mass migration of tens of thousands of Israelis abroad in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks and the ongoing war, more than 100 Chabad rabbis from 40 countries gathered last week in Budva, Montenegro, to plan an urgent response to this growing diaspora challenge.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, approximately 82,700 Israelis left the country in 2024 – the highest number since the country’s founding. Nearly half (48%) were aged 20 to 45, while 27% were children or teens. The cities with the highest emigration rates included Tel Aviv, Haifa, Netanya, and Jerusalem.

The two-day conference brought together Chabad emissaries from across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, focusing on how to support Israeli and Jewish émigrés seeking spiritual and communal connection. Emissaries described an uptick in demand for Jewish identity resources, reporting the launch of new youth and young adult initiatives, including CKids, CTeen, and CYP, even in countries where Jews have historically concealed their identity.

Remembering the late Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, a key Chabad leader

The event also honored the late Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, a key leader in Chabad’s global operations. His son, Rabbi Menachem Kotlarsky, emphasized the importance of emissaries acting as immediate contact points for Israelis arriving in unfamiliar destinations. “This conference sharpened our strategy to ensure every new immigrant finds a home from the moment they land,” he said.

In a symbolic gesture, participants dedicated a new Torah scroll intended for rotating minyanim in Jewish communities across Muslim-majority countries. The gathering also included a cornerstone-laying ceremony for Montenegro’s first mikvah and a memorial service for Israel’s fallen soldiers. More than 100 Chabad rabbis from 40 countries gathered last week in Budva, Montenegro. (credit: Nadia Popova)

Security remained a core concern at the conference. Rabbi Moshe Fleishman of the Chabad World Assistance (CWA) organization delivered a lecture on safety protocols and operational procedures, which participants described as “mandatory” for all emissaries and their spouses.

“Our quiet streets turned into a hub of Jewish continuity,” said Rabbi Aidelkopf, who hosted the gathering. “We shared challenges, discussed solutions, and mapped out the future of Jewish life in the region.”