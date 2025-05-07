Operation Iron Wall: Jenin terror stronghold turning into ghost town amid IDF ops.

More than 100 terrorists have been killed and approximately 320 wanted individuals arrested since the launch of Operation Iron Wall in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Over 700 terrorists have been eliminated in the northern West Bank since the start of the ongoing war.

This development comes amid a significant rise in terror alerts in the West Bank, particularly in Hebron, which is considered a Hamas stronghold.

In recent months, ongoing operations by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF in northern Samaria — including military incursions into refugee camps — have led to a sharp decline in Palestinian terrorist activity. According to military sources, the IDF’s deployment inside these camps has hindered armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities.

While the army reports a reduction in incidents in the northern Samaria region, the Judea Regional Brigade's area, especially Hebron, has seen a dramatic increase in terror alerts. Palestinian gunman walking in the street after an Israeli military operation at the Ibn Sina Hospital, in the West Bank city of Jenin, January 30, 2024. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Military sources say Hamas leadership in Gaza and abroad is applying intense pressure on operatives in Hebron to launch attacks against Israel.

IDF, Shin Bet increase counterterror operations in Hebron

In response, the IDF and Shin Bet have ramped up counterterror operations in the Hebron area, including arrests and a strong security presence along major roads and known flashpoints. The defense establishment estimates that Hamas may attempt a large-scale attack using infrastructure based in Hebron.

On Wednesday evening, two attacks were reported in the West Bank. At least two people were wounded in a shooting at the Reihan crossing, and a ramming attack occurred in the Hebron Hills, within the Judea region.

“We are conducting a systematic pursuit using intelligence to track down the terrorists who fled the camp. We have a monitoring table for all the routes,” said Brig.-Gen. Yaki Dolf, commander of the Judea and Samaria Division. “As a result of the operation, we can now operate anywhere, anytime — even in the heart of the camps.”