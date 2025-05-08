US discussing Gaza aid distribution with Arab countries, sources tell 'Post' - exclusive

The Trump administration has held talks in recent days with Arab countries to promote a humanitarian aid distribution project in the Gaza Strip, two Western diplomats told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

According to the diplomats, it is still unclear which countries would join the project if it moves forward.

Israel, along with COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories), has also held discussions on the matter with Arab states, according to the same sources.

The talks between the administration and Arab countries also included the possibility of establishing a governance mechanism for the Strip, intended to manage civilian life in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israeli and Western diplomats told the Post that Israel and the US were trying to persuade the United Nations to participate in a new humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza that is currently being developed.

New distribution plan

During a cabinet meeting this week, a new plan for distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was approved.

The plan involves establishing distribution centers in specific areas that will be under the IDF’s control. Aid will be distributed directly to individual families, rather than through truck convoys as was previously done – a method that often resulted in the aid falling into the hands of Hamas.