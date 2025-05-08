Shin Bet arrests two Israelis for planned ramming terror attack in Karmiel

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police arrested two residents of Deir el-Asad in northern Israel who had planned to carry out a ramming terror attack, the two agencies said in Thursday statements.

Abdelrahman Omar, 29, a Hamas supporter, planned to carry out a terror attack in Karmiel amid the Israel-Hamas War, the agencies added, while an additional suspect, Nahar Assadi, 22, agreed to carry out Omar's plan.

The investigation also revealed that the two consumed ISIS-related content on social media.

According to the indictment filed by the State Prosecutor's Office, the two met with their friends at Omar's grandfather's home. They discussed the Gaza war during which Omar offered Assadi to carry out the terror attack against Jews in Karmiel. A shirt bearing ISIS insignia, found on a terrorist who attempted to carry out a terror attack in Qalandiya, the West Bank, December 7, 2024. (credit: Police Spokesperson )

Indictment filed

The indictment against the two charges them with conspiring to commit a terrorist act of murder under aggravated circumstances.

The State Prosecutor's Office also requested that the two be arrested until the end of legal proceedings against them.