Israel Police raid Bat Yam home, seize dozens of protected marine species

Israel Police raided the home of a 43-year-old Bat Yam resident this week, discovering dozens of illegally held protected marine species, according to a joint announcement from Border Police and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA).

The raid was launched based on intelligence gathered by the Southern District’s Central Unit of the Border Police, which received information about illegal trafficking and possession of protected marine wildlife.

As part of the operation, officers conducted a sting at the suspect’s residence, where he allegedly offered marine species for sale in violation of Israeli environmental protection laws.

The suspect presented the undercover officers with various protected marine animals, including additional illegal specimens he had in his possession. He was detained at the scene and transferred for further questioning.

The confiscated wildlife was transferred to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for examination and care. Border Police, INPA inspectors find protected sealife held illegally in Bat Yam, May 2025. (credit: ILYA BASKIN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

'Protect the country's maritime ecosystems for future generations'

“The possession of protected marine species without a permit is prohibited by law,” the INPA said in a statement. “In Israel, echinoderms and mollusks—including sea urchins, snails, and clams—are classified as protected natural assets. Collecting or harming them is strictly forbidden, as part of national efforts to preserve biodiversity and protect the country’s marine ecosystems for future generations.”

The agency emphasized that it will continue to take action against individuals and groups who harm Israel’s protected natural heritage, both on land and at sea.