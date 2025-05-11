Haredi MKs to continue boycott of plenum for ‘time being’

MKs from the two haredi parties in the coalition will continue disrupting legislation by abstaining from votes in the Knesset plenum until “significant progress” is made on a bill proposal to regulate haredi service in the IDF, according to two sources, one from Shas and the other from United Torah Judaism.

The MKs are acting on the directions of the spiritual leaders of their respective parties. According to the source from UTJ, the party’s two factions, the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah and Hassidic Agudat Yisrael, are coordinating their responses.

To this end, the leader of the Gur Hassidic sect, and a key spiritual leader of Degel Hatorah, Rabbi Dov Lando, have taken the stance that within “significant progress” on the bill by the holiday of Shavuot (June 1), the factions will take further ‘severe’ steps. The source did not specify what these steps were, but they would likely entail resigning from the coalition, which could possibly topple the government.

A second spiritual leader of Degel Hatorah, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, has taken a more moderate stance, but has not laid out a specific counterproposal as to how to create necessary pressure, the source from UTJ said.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) announced recently that the committee’s team will begin formulating the bill’s language, following dozens of committee meetings that lasted for months. The bill is widely expected to create draft quotas that will increase every year, with economic sanctions against individuals who ignore draft orders. IDF recruitment office sign (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Pressure within the coalition increased last week after IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir directed the IDF’s personnel directorate to provide a plan to send thousands of fresh draft orders to haredim, in the wake of a renewed call-up of thousands of reservists ahead of an expansion of military operations in Gaza.

Hertzi Halevy

The IDF under former Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevy committed last year to drafting 4,800 haredim in the 2024-2025 draft year, which is set to end on June 30. However, the IDF announced it will not reach that goal, as the vast majority of over 10,000 draft orders sent to haredim were either ignored or still being processed.

Despite public pressure and the burden on reservists, the haredi parties have insisted that a majority of eligible haredi men remain exempt from service.