Ministers, two MKs summoned for investigation of Sde Teiman breach, two refuse summons

The Israel Police on Sunday summoned for an investigation under caution Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) and MKs Nissim Vaturi (Likud) and Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) for their involvement in a breach of the Sde Teman IDF base in July of last year.

The breach occurred on July 29, after the IDF Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) raided the base and arrested reservist soldiers on suspicion of sexually abusing a detainee. Some of the detainees at Sde Teiman at the time were reportedly Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre.

In the wake of the arrests, a group of civilians, joined by Eliyahu and the two lawmakers, arrived at the base to protest the detentions and demand the soldiers' release. Shortly thereafter, they overwhelmed security officers and entered the base without authorization and remained there for hours, marching and chanting. Some chanted “Death to Arabs.” Protestors later that day also broke into the Motta Gur Base at Beit Lid, where the soldiers were believed to have been held.

The Attorney General’s Office in March greenlit a criminal investigation into the three politicians. Members of Knesset enjoy immunity from investigation in actions committed as part of their parliamentary work, and the MKs in question argued in response that their immunity applied in this case as well.

Both Eliyahu and Vaturi indicated on Sunday that they would not respect the summons. Eliyahu said in response to the summons that he had acted in the soldiers’ defense and that “nothing would deter” him from continuing to “defend” IDF soldiers against law enforcement. An Israeli police officer stands near a gate, while protesters gather outside Sde Teiman detention facility after some of them broke in, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, in Israel. July 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Vaturi blamed the A-G of selective enforcement, and wrote on Facebook that he would not respect the summons until she also greenlit investigations into a series of left-wing figures as well. Vaturi added that he “did not recognize the authority of the Attorney-General” and that he enjoyed parliamentary immunity from prosecution in this case.

Sukkot, in a video statement, accused the investigative team and the Military Advocate General of harming national security by “demonizing” IDF soldiers without sufficient evidence. Sukkot made his statement at Sde Teiman, since he happened to be there on Sunday as part of a tour there by members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Military prosecution investigated abuse against detainees at Sde Teiman since Oct. 7

Military prosecution has investigated a number of reports of abuse against detainees at Sde Teiman since the Hamas massacre. On February 6, a reservist who served as a guard at the facility was convicted of abusing detainees. The soldier admitted to the abuse, and documentation of it was found on his personal phone.

On February 19, military prosecution indicted five reservists for unlawfully assaulting and abusing a prisoner, which led to severe abrasions, a punctured lung, and an internal tear in the rectum. Reports in local and foreign media outlets have quoted testimonies from released detainees, which included torture, harassment, and deprivation of sleep and food. Military officials have said that the facility operates according to law and that all violations are investigated.

Female soldiers stationed at Sde Teiman have complained of verbal sexual harassment by detainees. The FADC tour of the site on Sunday came in response to these complaints.